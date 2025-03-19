KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Insider Sells $961,210.00 in Stock

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $961,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,214,134.47. The trade was a 23.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $50.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.59 and a 200-day moving average of $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.16 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.86.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. KBR had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.57%.

KBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen cut their target price on KBR from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on KBR from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on KBR from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of KBR from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KBR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KBR

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KBR in the fourth quarter worth about $47,022,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the third quarter worth approximately $771,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in KBR by 14.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,416,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,876,000 after buying an additional 305,889 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in KBR by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Stories

