Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.46 and last traded at $4.47. 28,201 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 44,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.
Kelt Exploration Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.68.
Kelt Exploration Company Profile
Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
