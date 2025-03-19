BlackRock Income and Growth (LON:BRIG) Trading 0.6% Higher – Here’s Why

BlackRock Income and Growth (LON:BRIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 202 ($2.63) and last traded at GBX 199.20 ($2.59). 1,226 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 5,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 198 ($2.57).
The company has a market cap of £40.11 million, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 201.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 199.38.
BlackRock Income and Growth (LON:BRIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The company reported GBX 7.20 ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. BlackRock Income and Growth had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 90.17%.
The Company aims to provide growth in capital and income over the long term through investment in a diversified portfolio of principally UK listed equities.
