Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Stock Price Down 18.8% – Here’s What Happened

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 18.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 1,822,310 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 839% from the average daily volume of 194,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Southern Energy Trading Down 18.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.68, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 0.37.

About Southern Energy

(Get Free Report)

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.