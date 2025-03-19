Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBP) Stock Price Up 1.1% – Here’s Why

Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBP – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.95 and last traded at $69.85. Approximately 5,590 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 13,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.11.

Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $174.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.65 and its 200-day moving average is $64.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 13,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund Company Profile

The Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund (DBP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Precious Metals index. The fund tracks an index of gold and silver futures contracts. It optimizes its contract selection based on the shape of the futures curve to minimize contango. DBP was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

