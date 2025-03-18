Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for March 18th (AC, AMD, ARCO, CHTR, CLDT, CPT, CUZ, DQ, GCBC, HOFT)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, March 18th:
Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
iBio (NYSE:IBIO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Ryder System (NYSE:R) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
RB Global (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Spire (NYSE:SR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
