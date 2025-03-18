Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for March 18th (AC, AMD, ARCO, CHTR, CLDT, CPT, CUZ, DQ, GCBC, HOFT)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, March 18th:

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Get Associated Capital Group Inc alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

iBio (NYSE:IBIO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Spire (NYSE:SR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.