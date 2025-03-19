C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CVE:CMI – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.20 and last traded at C$1.20. 833 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 9,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.21.

C-Com Satellite Systems Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.19. The company has a market cap of C$51.61 million, a PE ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 20.17, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.

About C-Com Satellite Systems

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite-based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive.

Featured Stories

