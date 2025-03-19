Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by First Financial Bankshares Inc

First Financial Bankshares Inc grew its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,213,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,878 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for 1.6% of First Financial Bankshares Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. First Financial Bankshares Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $72,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 430.0% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 92,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 74,975 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 289,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,318,000 after buying an additional 17,815 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 18,961 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.7 %

Mondelez International stock opened at $64.65 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 54.97%.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. DZ Bank lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Mondelez International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.74.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

