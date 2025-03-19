CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,223,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 151,401 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in CSX were worth $104,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 205.7% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

CSX Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $38.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 29.05%.

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.