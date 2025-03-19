Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Short Interest Down 20.9% in February

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,228,700 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the February 13th total of 6,607,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,461,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Calibre Mining Stock Performance
Shares of CXBMF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.17. 289,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,186. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average is $1.80. Calibre Mining has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $2.30.
Calibre Mining Company Profile
