Next Capital Management LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Next Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 723 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 82,528.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,042,775 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $463,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,513 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 8.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,690,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,017,373,000 after purchasing an additional 787,356 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,827,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,168,584 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $519,646,000 after purchasing an additional 347,536 shares during the period. Finally, Seilern Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. UBS Group set a $495.00 price target on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $635.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $542.00.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $391.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $170.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $435.77 and a 200-day moving average of $479.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $374.50 and a one year high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total value of $145,567.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,203.55. This represents a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total value of $1,643,086.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,888,020.16. This represents a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

