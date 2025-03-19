Short Interest in Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Drops By 19.5%

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the February 13th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.52. The stock had a trading volume of 258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.41. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $11.40.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with genetic, metabolic, and life-threatening disorders in Australia, Europe, the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is SCENESSE, a systemic photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP).

