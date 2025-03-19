AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 424,291 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 188% from the previous session’s volume of 147,225 shares.The stock last traded at $50.52 and had previously closed at $50.52.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AB Ultra Short Income ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YEAR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 408.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Alteri Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 209.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 39,284 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter.

About AB Ultra Short Income ETF

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

