Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF) Short Interest Up 18.1% in February

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the February 13th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 112.4 days.

Cathedral Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CETEF remained flat at C$3.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.34. Cathedral Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$3.91 and a 52-week high of C$5.02.

Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers remote directional and measurement-while-drilling (MWD), automated gamma, drilling optimization, and well planning services.

