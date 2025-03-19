Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Brooklyn FI LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6,435.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,912,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,867,985 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 8.2% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,577,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

VOO opened at $515.91 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $453.90 and a twelve month high of $563.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $544.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $539.02.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.