iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 422,041 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 152% from the previous session’s volume of 167,606 shares.The stock last traded at $98.40 and had previously closed at $98.68.

iShares Global 100 ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.58 and a 200 day moving average of $100.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global 100 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOO. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

