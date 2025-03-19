Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Stock Price Up 11.9% – Still a Buy?

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 11.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.74. Approximately 169,020 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 706,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Advantage Solutions from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advantage Solutions

The company has a market capitalization of $564.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,684,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,679,000 after buying an additional 479,348 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP grew its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 3,924,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,461,000 after buying an additional 1,496,994 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after buying an additional 53,105 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,700,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after buying an additional 83,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign s Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,599,000. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advantage Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.