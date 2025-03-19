Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$13.30 and last traded at C$13.21, with a volume of 175461 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.51.

Several research firms have weighed in on OLA. TD Securities upgraded shares of Orla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.75 to C$8.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Orla Mining

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company has a market cap of C$2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.

