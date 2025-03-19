Short Interest in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Expands By 29.9%

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the February 13th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 686,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ IDXX opened at $419.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $437.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $445.87. IDEXX Laboratories has a one year low of $398.50 and a one year high of $548.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.39.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total value of $1,397,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,242.34. This represents a 49.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total value of $4,618,824.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,645.28. This represents a 54.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised IDEXX Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.75.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDEXX Laboratories
IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than IDEXX Laboratories
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.