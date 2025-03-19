iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $69.87 and last traded at $63.14, with a volume of 104990 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.30.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Trading Down 7.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMMD. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,587,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,969,000 after acquiring an additional 558,372 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,363,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,751,000 after acquiring an additional 427,780 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,048,000 after acquiring an additional 223,880 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,570,000 after acquiring an additional 210,399 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 688,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,805,000 after acquiring an additional 225,718 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

