Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,257 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SE. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the third quarter worth about $254,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SEA by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in SEA by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,699 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 351.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 257,230 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $24,252,000 after purchasing an additional 200,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,099,800 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $103,689,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SE shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $135.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Phillip Securities upgraded SEA from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $145.00 price target on SEA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.67.

SEA Trading Down 5.6 %

NYSE:SE opened at $125.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.64 billion, a PE ratio of 834.47 and a beta of 1.61. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $51.70 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SEA Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

