Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 84,911 Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Free Report) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 448,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,911 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $5,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 11,018 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 100,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 13,609 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:EFR opened at $12.33 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.091 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

