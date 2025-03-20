OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.71 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.66.
The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
