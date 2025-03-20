Evoke Wealth LLC Has $285,000 Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Evoke Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,089 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,348,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,125,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of LEN stock opened at $120.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.66 and a 200-day moving average of $154.18. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $115.61 and a one year high of $187.61.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.12). Lennar had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.82 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on LEN. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $196.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.53.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

