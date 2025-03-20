GWA Group Limited (ASX:GWA) Insider Richard Thornton Purchases 263,114 Shares

GWA Group Limited (ASX:GWA – Get Free Report) insider Richard Thornton purchased 263,114 shares of GWA Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.25 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$592,006.50 ($377,074.20).

GWA Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.40 million, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Get GWA Group alerts:

GWA Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from GWA Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.07. GWA Group’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

About GWA Group

GWA Group Limited researches, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets building fixtures and fittings to residential and commercial premises in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers vitreous China toilet suites, basins, plastic cisterns, taps and showers, baths, kitchen sinks, laundry tubs, smart products, and bathroom accessories, as well as domestic water control valves under the Caroma, Methven, Dorf, and Clark brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GWA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GWA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.