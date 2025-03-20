Evoke Wealth LLC Takes Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $66.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.57. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $50.52 and a 12 month high of $71.92.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.