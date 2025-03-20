Dignity Gold Trading 22.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DIGAU)

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 20th. Dignity Gold has a total market capitalization of $6.48 billion and approximately $46,162.14 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dignity Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $4.99 or 0.00005844 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dignity Gold has traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dignity Gold Token Profile

Dignity Gold was first traded on January 10th, 2022. Dignity Gold’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dignity Gold’s official website is dignitygold.com.

Dignity Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 5.02110604 USD and is up 23.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $51,503.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dignity Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dignity Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

