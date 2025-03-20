OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Makes New $180,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCT. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. United Community Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCT opened at $18.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.51. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $18.96.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.0671 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

