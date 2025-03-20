Robert J. Jr. Marshall Sells 10,000 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $1,005,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,860 shares in the company, valued at $11,445,207.20. This trade represents a 8.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $103.28 on Thursday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.78 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.68.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $391.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.61 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 28.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantheus

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth about $330,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter worth about $728,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lantheus by 198.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after buying an additional 51,128 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lantheus by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 46,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNTH. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on LNTH

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.