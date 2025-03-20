AMEN Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEN) to Issue $4.03 Quarterly Dividend

AMEN Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 4.03 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 11th. This represents a $16.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.
AMEN Properties Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS AMEN opened at $516.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $524.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $515.96. AMEN Properties has a 1 year low of $441.01 and a 1 year high of $600.00.
About AMEN Properties
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AMEN Properties
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 3 Semiconductor Stocks Flying Under the Radar—But Not for Long
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Despite Downturns, Analysts Say These 4 Financial Stocks Are Buys
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 5 Reasons Oracle Is Undervalued and Ready to Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for AMEN Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMEN Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.