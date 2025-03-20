AMEN Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEN) to Issue $4.03 Quarterly Dividend

AMEN Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 4.03 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 11th. This represents a $16.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

AMEN Properties Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AMEN opened at $516.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $524.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $515.96. AMEN Properties has a 1 year low of $441.01 and a 1 year high of $600.00.

Get AMEN Properties alerts:

About AMEN Properties

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

AMEN Properties, Inc owns oil and gas royalty and working interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in oil gas and gas royalties through its ownership of SFF Royalty, LLC; and 100% interests in SFF Production, LLC. The company was formerly known as Crosswalk.com, Inc and changed its name to AMEN Properties, Inc in October 2002.

Receive News & Ratings for AMEN Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMEN Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.