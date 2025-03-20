OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Takes $507,000 Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 110,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 156,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 18.7% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 44,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 950,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,234,000 after purchasing an additional 24,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthgate Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $57.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 0.20. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $40.68 and a 12 month high of $57.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.83 and a 200-day moving average of $51.23.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

