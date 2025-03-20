Insider Selling: Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) COO Sells 986 Shares of Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) COO Peter Goguen sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $24,847.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 187,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,734,651.60. This represents a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Peter Goguen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 11th, Peter Goguen sold 3,000 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $106,710.00.
- On Wednesday, January 15th, Peter Goguen sold 3,000 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $103,500.00.
- On Friday, January 3rd, Peter Goguen sold 940 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $39,818.40.
Xometry Stock Performance
Xometry stock opened at $26.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.61 and a 200-day moving average of $28.66. Xometry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.08 and a 1 year high of $45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.02 and a beta of 0.69.
Institutional Trading of Xometry
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Xometry from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xometry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Xometry from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.11.
About Xometry
Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.
