Insider Selling: Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) COO Sells 986 Shares of Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) COO Peter Goguen sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $24,847.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 187,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,734,651.60. This represents a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Peter Goguen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 11th, Peter Goguen sold 3,000 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $106,710.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Peter Goguen sold 3,000 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $103,500.00.

On Friday, January 3rd, Peter Goguen sold 940 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $39,818.40.

Xometry Stock Performance

Xometry stock opened at $26.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.61 and a 200-day moving average of $28.66. Xometry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.08 and a 1 year high of $45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.02 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Trading of Xometry

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Xometry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Xometry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Xometry by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xometry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Xometry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Xometry from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xometry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Xometry from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.11.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

