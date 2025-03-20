JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stock Holdings Increased by HUB Investment Partners LLC

HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 571,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,353 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 1.4% of HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $32,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 51,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI opened at $57.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.90. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $60.88. The company has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.61.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

