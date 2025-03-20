OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,512,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,463,000 after acquiring an additional 40,498,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,946,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,568,000 after acquiring an additional 16,598,253 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,042,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,431,000 after acquiring an additional 655,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,843,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,478,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,603 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 6,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $587,004.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,617 shares in the company, valued at $15,993,370.71. This represents a 3.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $103,437,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,988. The trade was a 99.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,379,785 shares of company stock worth $281,528,938. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $86.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.37. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $125.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.94 billion, a PE ratio of 453.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.45.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

