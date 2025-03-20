NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) CFO Christian D. Gates Sells 5,730 Shares

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) CFO Christian D. Gates sold 5,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $64,405.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 857,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,634,995.44. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NextNav Price Performance
NextNav stock opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.01. NextNav Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $18.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.17.
NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 million. NextNav had a negative net margin of 1,732.92% and a negative return on equity of 128.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextNav Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of NextNav
About NextNav
NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NextNav
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 3 Semiconductor Stocks Flying Under the Radar—But Not for Long
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Despite Downturns, Analysts Say These 4 Financial Stocks Are Buys
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 5 Reasons Oracle Is Undervalued and Ready to Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.