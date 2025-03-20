NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) CFO Christian D. Gates Sells 5,730 Shares

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) CFO Christian D. Gates sold 5,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $64,405.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 857,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,634,995.44. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NextNav stock opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.01. NextNav Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $18.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.17.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 million. NextNav had a negative net margin of 1,732.92% and a negative return on equity of 128.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextNav Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextNav by 11.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 546,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 57,780 shares during the period. 272 Capital LP acquired a new stake in NextNav during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $756,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NextNav by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,691,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after buying an additional 158,455 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of NextNav in the third quarter worth $1,060,000. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextNav during the third quarter worth $366,000. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

