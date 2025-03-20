Intech Investment Management LLC Has $3.07 Million Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 930.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,505 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CF. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $887,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 17,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,878,656. This trade represents a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $844,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,745. The trade was a 35.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,889 shares of company stock worth $1,130,955. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $77.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.87 and a 200-day moving average of $85.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.52. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.13 and a fifty-two week high of $98.25.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. CF Industries had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CF. Scotiabank decreased their price target on CF Industries from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on CF Industries from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CF

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.