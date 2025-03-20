Whittier Trust Co. Has $33.30 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,242 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $33,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 602,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,938,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $173,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 48,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,037,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total value of $53,684.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,019.30. This represents a 3.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total transaction of $5,763,494.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,925.28. This trade represents a 68.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,754 shares of company stock worth $17,691,621 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.7 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $492.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $564.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $531.62. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $364.17 and a 12 month high of $616.00. The company has a market capitalization of $175.26 billion, a PE ratio of 76.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43.

ISRG has been the topic of several research reports. Leerink Partners upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $670.00 target price (up from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.86.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

