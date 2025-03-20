Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPGGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 37.5% per year over the last three years.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

DPG opened at $12.13 on Thursday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.73.

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

