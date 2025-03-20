Softcat plc (LON:SCT) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 67.50 Per Share

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 67.50 ($0.88) per share on Friday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This is a 73.1% increase from Softcat’s previous dividend of $39.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Softcat Stock Performance

Softcat stock opened at GBX 1,708 ($22.22) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The company has a market cap of £3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,553.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,563.25. Softcat has a 1 year low of GBX 1,415 ($18.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,855 ($24.13).

Softcat (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported GBX 28.70 ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. Softcat had a return on equity of 43.79% and a net margin of 12.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Softcat will post 60.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Transactions at Softcat

In other news, insider Graham Charlton sold 15,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,489 ($19.37), for a total value of £229,008.20 ($297,916.22). Also, insider Jacqui Ferguson purchased 3,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,470 ($19.12) per share, with a total value of £44,658.60 ($58,096.27). Insiders acquired 3,067 shares of company stock valued at $4,511,098 in the last ninety days. 43.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Softcat

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

