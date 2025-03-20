ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE) Short Interest Up 17.8% in February

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 319,500 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the February 13th total of 271,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 954,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ATRenew Stock Performance

Shares of RERE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.26. 557,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,486. ATRenew has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $3.70. The company has a market cap of $793.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78.

Institutional Trading of ATRenew

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in ATRenew during the fourth quarter worth $6,623,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ATRenew by 1,718.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,896,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,572 shares in the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in ATRenew by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,163,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,859 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in ATRenew by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,636,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 822,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in ATRenew by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,035,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 724,415 shares during the period. 19.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ATRenew

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

