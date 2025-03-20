Holderness Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 2.0% of Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Broadcom Stock Performance
Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $195.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.61. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $251.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $919.56 billion, a PE ratio of 159.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.
Broadcom Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Broadcom from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.48.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AVGO
Insider Transactions at Broadcom
In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 40,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.98, for a total value of $9,279,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 696,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,627,425.40. The trade was a 5.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Check Kian Low sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.35, for a total transaction of $11,296,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,606,317.50. This represents a 29.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 184,738 shares of company stock valued at $43,395,200. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Broadcom
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 5 Reasons Oracle Is Undervalued and Ready to Rebound
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.