F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Posts Earnings Results

F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 17.01 ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. F&C Investment Trust had a net margin of 95.33% and a return on equity of 18.50%.

F&C Investment Trust Stock Performance

FCIT stock traded up GBX 5.47 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,109.47 ($14.43). The company had a trading volume of 646,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,477. The firm has a market cap of £5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 2.81. F&C Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 957.88 ($12.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,202.67 ($15.65). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,156.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,103.92.

F&C Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from F&C Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.60. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. F&C Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About F&C Investment Trust

In other F&C Investment Trust news, insider Beatrice Hollond bought 87 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,136 ($14.78) per share, for a total transaction of £988.32 ($1,285.70). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 103 shares of company stock valued at $117,336. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Launched in 1868, the Trust is the world’s oldest collective investment scheme and has since gone on to amass an impressive track record and grow into one of the largest of its kind. Its aim is to generate long-term growth and income by investing primarily in an international portfolio of listed equities.

