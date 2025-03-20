Brooklyn FI LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 444.4% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 507.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VCLT stock opened at $76.62 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $72.86 and a 12-month high of $82.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.53 and its 200 day moving average is $77.32.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.