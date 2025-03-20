Brooklyn FI LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 444.4% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 507.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCLT stock opened at $76.62 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $72.86 and a 12-month high of $82.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.53 and its 200 day moving average is $77.32.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.3032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.