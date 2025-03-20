Brooklyn FI LLC Buys New Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,200,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 50,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,730,000 after buying an additional 24,968 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1,261.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 2.1 %

AMP stock opened at $499.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $529.32 and its 200-day moving average is $520.13. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.74 and a twelve month high of $582.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 69.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $580.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $514.89.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total transaction of $3,241,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,576,486.67. This trade represents a 29.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.12, for a total transaction of $523,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,200. The trade was a 9.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,636 shares of company stock worth $6,263,989 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

