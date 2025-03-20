Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Trading 3.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.59 and last traded at $1.63. Approximately 218,493 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 894,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Angi in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Angi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Angi from $1.70 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Angi from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Angi from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.05.

Get Angi alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Angi

Angi Trading Up 2.2 %

Institutional Trading of Angi

The stock has a market cap of $798.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Angi by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 65,119 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Angi by 46.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 262,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 83,704 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Angi by 1,255.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15,191 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Angi by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Angi during the 3rd quarter worth about $645,000. 12.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.