Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.800-3.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7 billion-$2.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.8 billion. Caleres also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.350-0.400 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Get Caleres alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CAL

Caleres Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CAL stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.15. 236,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,459. Caleres has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $44.51. The company has a market capitalization of $543.18 million, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.78.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Caleres had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $639.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.24%.

Insider Activity at Caleres

In other Caleres news, Director Kyle Gendreau bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $99,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,650. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Caleres

(Get Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.