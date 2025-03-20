ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.76, but opened at $20.50. ZTO Express (Cayman) shares last traded at $20.27, with a volume of 618,139 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZTO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.78.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.99.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 20.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 10,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

