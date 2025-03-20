5,879 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Acquired by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

NYSE:BAC opened at $42.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.77. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $34.15 and a twelve month high of $48.08. The company has a market capitalization of $321.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.12 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

