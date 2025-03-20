Intech Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 57.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 21,769 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,026,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,413,570,000 after acquiring an additional 92,112 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,826,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,684,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,479 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,360,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,959,535,000 after acquiring an additional 547,998 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,763,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,527,867,000 after acquiring an additional 631,761 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,978,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $822,458,000 after acquiring an additional 265,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $208.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $135.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.75 and a 52 week high of $242.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.56.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HON shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $260.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.38.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

