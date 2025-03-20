Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Short Interest Down 15.3% in February

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,720,000 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the February 13th total of 6,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on LTH shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Life Time Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Life Time Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Life Time Group

In related news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 1,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $51,568.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,212.82. This represents a 1.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 6,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $204,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,600. The trade was a 4.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,082,147 shares of company stock worth $152,891,556 in the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTH. Dnca Finance grew its stake in Life Time Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Dnca Finance now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Life Time Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Life Time Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Life Time Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 92,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Life Time Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE LTH traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $31.01. 578,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,364,851. Life Time Group has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $33.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.60 and a 200-day moving average of $25.90.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

